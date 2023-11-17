INDIA BONDS-India 10-yr bond yield logs biggest weekly drop in 6 months as oil, US peers decline

By Dharamraj Dhutia and Bhakti Tambe

MUMBAI, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields eased this week, with the benchmark bond yield posting its biggest weekly decline in more than six months, as U.S. yields and oil prices slipped.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield IN071833G=CC ended at 7.2168% on Friday, after closing the previous session at 7.2356%. The yield ended eight basis points lower for the week, the biggest decline since the week ended May 5.

The benchmark bond yield fell to a seven-week low of 7.1922% earlier in the session on better-than-expected bidding at its auction, with a large investor bagging a chunky portion of the sale, traders said.

"After soft inflation readings, there is conviction that the peak of inflation is behind us, which led to a strong rally in U.S. Treasuries, leading to a similar impact on local bonds," said VRC Reddy, treasury head at Karur Vysya Bank.

"We continue to expect the positive bias to continue in long-duration papers."

U.S. yields plunged this week, as weekly jobless claims rose more than expected, and inflation print for October was softer than expected.

This has reaffirmed bets that the Federal Reserve will not feel any pressure to raise interest rates further, with talks now shifting to a rate cut in the first half of 2024.

Oil prices tumbled on Thursday, as investors worried about demand from large consumers amid an economic slowdown.

The benchmark Brent crude contract hit $76.60 per barrel, its lowest level in four months, and was headed for its fourth consecutive weekly fall.

Easing oil prices is good for countries like India, which are major importers of the commodity. India's retail inflation eased in October to a four-month low, with the annual retail inflation at 4.87%, edging closer to the central bank's target of 4%.

Traders are also keeping a close eye on whether Indian bonds get included in Bloomberg Global Aggregate and the Emerging Market Local Currency indexes after JPMorgan included bonds in its emerging market index.

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia and Bhakti Tambe; editing by Eileen Soreng)

