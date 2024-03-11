INDIA BONDS-India 10-yr bond yield hits 9-month low, propelled by fall in US peers

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, March 11 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields moved closer to the key bottom on Monday, with the benchmark bond yield skirting around 7%, levels last seen nine months ago, as U.S. yields extended their recent decline, with bets of a rate cut in June by the Federal Reserve.

The benchmark 10-year yield IN071833G=CC was at 7.0093% as of 10:00 a.m. IST, following its previous close at 7.0312%. Earlier in the day, the benchmark yield hit 7.0071%, the lowest level since June 14, 2023.

"The tide has completely turned in favour of bulls and with the 10-year U.S. yield threatening to break 4%, instead of 4.20%, there are strong purchases, with attempts to break the 7% handle for the Indian 10-year bond," a trader with a primary dealership said.

U.S. bond yields fell further, with the 10-year yield US10YT=RR declining to its lowest level in five weeks on Friday, after data showed employers added more jobs than anticipated in February, though the unemployment rate moved higher.

Non-farm payrolls increased by 275,000 jobs last month, above economists' expectations of 200,000 jobs gains. The unemployment rate rose to 3.9% in February after holding at 3.7% for three straight months.

The data comes after Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the U.S. central bank still expects to reduce rates later this year, strengthening bets that rate easing in the world's largest economy will start before the end of the first half of 2024.

The odds for a rate cut in June now stand at around 75%, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

Meanwhile, traders will also remain focused on inflation as India and the U.S. are due to announce February consumer price inflation data on Tuesday.

Inflation for the United States becomes more crucial as it will set the tone for the Fed's March meeting and could further firm up expectations on rate cut timings.

India's retail inflation is forecast to have edged down to a four-month low of 5.02% in February, according to a Reuters poll.

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Sohini Goswami)

