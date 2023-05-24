INDIA BONDS-India 10-year yield ends below 7% after RBI comments on vostro accounts

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, May 24 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields ended lower on Wednesday after the central bank chief's comments on vostro accounts triggered purchases, especially in longer-duration papers.

The 10-year benchmark 7.26% 2033 bond yield IN072633G=CC ended at 6.9920%, after closing at 7.0144% in the previous session.

Earlier in the day, Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das said countries holding excess rupees in their vostro accounts in India can invest the surplus in government securities and Treasury bills. The RBI has allowed this since July 2022.

A vostro account is held by a local correspondent bank on behalf of a foreign bank.

Besides, speculations that there was buying on behalf of Russian banks and companies that have parked funds with local banks also aided the move.

Last week, Sunil Mehta, the head of the Indian Banks' Association, said Russian firms with trade surpluses were investing them in government debt.

"The rally started from short covering. Then some investors also entered, especially after a mild uptick was witnessed in yields on Tuesday," said Vijay Sharma, senior executive vice president at PNB Gilts.

"State-run banks' buying in the last few sessions also triggered this move and this is typically witnessed during a bull run."

State-run banks have bought bonds worth 87.6 billion rupees ($1.07 billion) on a net basis in the last four sessions through Tuesday, after having sold 111 billion rupees in the first 11 days of May, data from Clearing Corp of India showed.

Meanwhile, U.S. yields eased marginally on Wednesday but remained around the 3.70% mark as traders monitored the progress of the U.S. debt ceiling talks and awaited minutes of the latest Fed meeting.

Yields have also been rising as several Federal Reserve officials have struck a hawkish tone towards inflation and interest rates, which increased the odds of a 25-bps hike next month to 30%, against nearly 5% in early May.

