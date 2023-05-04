INDIA BONDS-India 10-year yield ends above 7% as debt sale weighs, down for third week

By Bhakti Tambe and Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, May 4 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields ended higher on Thursday, with the benchmark bond yield above 7%, after weaker-than-expected demand at debt auction triggered selling and dented market sentiment.

The 10-year benchmark 7.26% 2033 bond yield IN072633G=CC ended at 7.0140%, after closing at 7.0057% on Wednesday. Earlier in the day, the yield had dipped to 6.9786%, lowest since April 8, 2022.

The yield, however, ended 11 basis points (bps) lower in a holiday-truncated week, after easing by seven and four bps in the previous two weeks.

"There was always a risk that the current rally may not have much legs, and even at some hint of weak investor demand, there would be reversal," said Naveen Singh, head of trading at ICICI Securities Primary Dealership.

New Delhi raised 330 billion rupees ($4.03 billion) through sale of bonds, which included 140 billion rupees of the benchmark 2033 paper, which was sold at higher-than-expected yield, indicating weak demand.

Bond yields began the day lower after the U.S. Federal Reserve hinted at a pause following a widely-expected 25 bps rate hike.

The spread between the 10-year benchmark bond yield and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) repo rate briefly fell below 50 bps, the lowest since September 2017.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell said it was now an open question whether further increases will be warranted in an economy still facing high inflation but also showing signs of a slowdown, with looming risks of a tough credit crackdown by banks.

The U.S. rate futures market is now pricing in a pause at the June and July meetings and a rate cut by September, with the odds rising to 82%. The Fed fund rate now stands at 5.00-5.25%.

Several government bond market participants are recommending booking profits as they do not expect large investor demand at current levels, and as it was still some time before the RBI cuts rates.

($1 = 81.8075 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Bhakti Tambe and Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

((Bhakti.Tambe@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.