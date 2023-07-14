INDIA BONDS-India 10-year bond yield sees biggest weekly fall in 2 months, ends day higher

By Bhakti Tambe and Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, July 14 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields rose on Friday, but the benchmark yield saw its biggest weekly fall in over two months, tracking U.S peers.

Bond yields were marginally higher as the auction of the benchmark bond saw weaker-than-expected demand after the recent fall in yields, which has soured sentiment.

The benchmark 7.26% 2033 bond yield IN072633G=CC ended at 7.0910%, after closing at 7.0729% on Thursday. The yield fell seven basis points (bps) this week, the biggest such fall since the week ended May 5. This was also the first weekly drop for the benchmark yield in last six.

"There was a rally tracking U.S. yields, but overall sentiment is still negative, which was clear looking at the auction demand," said Rajeev Pawar, head of treasury at Ujjivan Small Finance Bank.

"The benchmark yield should find bottom at 7.05%, while 7.15% may act as a top, with traders eyeing the Federal Reserve policy decision for the next trigger."

U.S. yields plunged, after softer-than-expected inflation print for June raised bets that the Fed will stop hiking interest rates after an expected 25 bps increase later this month.

The Fed paused its rate hike cycle in June but indicated two more raises in 2023. The odds of a 25 bps hike on July 26 remain around 91%, while those of another increase have reduced. FEDWATCH

Earlier in the day, New Delhi raised 330 billion rupees ($4.02 billion) through the sale of bonds including 140 billion rupees of the benchmark note, which was sold at a higher-than-expected cutoff yield.

Meanwhile, the benchmark 10-year bond may become attractive at higher yields, prompting foreign investors, who have slowed purchases in recent weeks, to return, said Nagaraj Kulkarni, co-head of Asia Rates Strategy (ex-China) at Standard Chartered Bank.

"Levels above 7.20% on 10-year bond yield are good levels to build long positions," said Kulkarni, who prefers longer-term bonds.

($1 = 82.1390 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Bhakti Tambe and Dharamraj Dhutia and Sonia Cheema)

((Bhakti.Tambe@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.