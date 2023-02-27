INDIA BONDS-India 10-year bond yield at 4-month peak as higher U.S. peers hurt

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields ended higher on Monday, with the benchmark bond yield closing at levels last seen nearly four months ago, tracking the increase in their U.S. peers.

Bond yields also rose as the market braces for heavy state debt supply on Tuesday.

The 10-year benchmark 7.26% 2032 bond yield IN072632G=CC ended at 7.4533%, its highest since Nov. 4, after closing at 7.4181% on Friday. The yield has risen by an aggregate of 15 basis points (bps) in the last three weeks.

"Bond yields have inched higher factoring in one more rate hike by the RBI (Reserve Bank of India). The yield curve has become flatter and we expect this to continue till the fiscal year-end," said Puneet Pal, head of fixed income at PGIM India Mutual Fund.

Pal said he expects the 10-year benchmark bond yield to trade between 7.30% and 7.50% till the end of the financial year.

U.S. Treasury prices fell as data showed that consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of economic activity, jumped 1.8% last month, while the personal consumption expenditures price (PCE) index, shot up 0.6% - the highest since June 2022 and after gaining 0.2% in December.

The PCE index is the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge and a rise could drive the Fed to hike interest rates for longer. The central bank is now expected to raise rates by 75 bps till June.

The 10-year yield was around the 3.95% mark, while the two-year yield, the closest indicator of interest rate expectations, was around 4.80%.

Meanwhile, supply pressure will continue as Indian states aim to raise 308.33 billion rupees ($3.72 billion), the most this financial year, on Tuesday.

Moreover, New Delhi will also borrow 390 billion rupees through T-Bills in the remaining five weeks of this fiscal, compared with 290 billion rupees per week previously.

($1 = 82.8275 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia Editing by Sonia Cheema)

((Dharamraj.dhutia@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.