INDIA BONDS-Higher US yields, hawkish cenbank comments push India bond yields up

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields ended higher on Thursday tracking a consistent rise in U.S. Treasury yields, while comments from Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on inflation also weighed on sentiment.

India's benchmark 10-year yield IN071833G=CC ended at 7.1774%, following its previous close at 7.1642%.

"There has been some selling pressure after comments from the Federal Reserve as well as the RBI governor, as they are tilting towards the hawkish side," said Rajeev Pawar, head of treasury at Ujjivan Small Finance Bank.

"Still, the market is very positive going into the Union Budget, which has capped any major selloff."

In an interview with Reuters, Das said India's monetary policy must remain actively disinflationary despite the fall in core inflation, and that it would be "too premature" to talk about a policy pivot.

Yields had eased earlier in the week after India's core inflation declined to a four-year low of around 3.8% in December, with some economists pointing to a possibility of a change in policy stance to 'neutral' in February.

This comes after the Fed's Christopher Waller said the Fed should not rush towards rate cuts until it is clear that lower inflation will be sustained.

Meanwhile, U.S. yields rose on Wednesday after stronger-than-expected U.S. retail sales and an unexpected rise in UK inflation in December strengthened the case that interest rate cuts will not be as aggressive as estimated.

The 10-year yield US10YT=RR hit a five-week high of 4.13%, while the two-year yield US2YT=RR, a close indicator of interest rate expectations, jumped 20 basis points in two sessions through Wednesday to around 4.35%.

Traders have trimmed the odds of a Fed rate cut to around 61%, down from 68% last Tuesday, according to the CME's FedWatch Tool.

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

((Dharamraj.dhutia@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.