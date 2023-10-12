INDIA BONDS-Higher US inflation may cap any large dip in Indian bond yields

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields may open marginally lower as the domestic inflation print surprised on the downside, but a higher-than-expected consumer price reading in the United States could curb any major move.

Traders will also await a fresh supply of debt as New Delhi will raise 340 billion rupees ($4.08 billion) through the sale of bonds later in the day.

The 10-year benchmark 7.18% 2033 bond yield IN071833G=CC is likely to be in the 7.28%-7.34% range till the debt auction after ending at 7.2977% in the previous session, a trader with a private bank said.

"There could have been some rally as Indian inflation was positive for bonds, but all other factors are not supporting. So even if yields open lower, we could see some turnaround," the trader said.

India's retail inflation eased to a three-month low in September on softer vegetable prices but remained above a target of 4% that the central bank has signalled would be key before easing rates.

Inflation rose 5.02% in September, down from 6.83% in August and below a Reuters poll of 5.50%. Retail inflation in June was 4.81%.

Overall, the food inflation shock has again come off materially and will likely ease further, leading to easing inflation in the coming months, said Madhavi Arora, an economist at Emkay Global Financial Services.

However, sub-6% for food inflation in October-March is still looking pretty difficult, Arora added.

In the U.S., yields rose after data showed consumer prices in the world's largest economy came in higher than expected, suggesting that the Federal Reserve could raise interest rates one more time this year.

Inflation rose 0.4% last month against 0.6% in August. For the 12 months through September, the CPI advanced 3.7% after rising by the same margin in August.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the CPI gaining 0.3% and climbing 3.6%.

Meanwhile, traders continued to eye the first sale of bonds from the Reserve Bank of India after it announced its plans to sell bonds via auctions, with broad expectations of sale of 500 billion rupees.

KEY INDICATORS:

** Brent crude futures LCOc1 0.6% higher at $86.50 per barrel after rising 0.1% in the previous session

** 10-year U.S. Treasury yield US10YT=RR at 4.6740%, two-year yield US2YT=RR at 5.0518%

** India to sell sovereign bonds worth 340 billion rupees

** RBI to set underwriting fees for 340 billion rupees sovereign bond auction

($1 = 83.2380 Indian rupees)

