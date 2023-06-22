INDIA BONDS-Flattish trend persists in Indian bonds, all eyes on RBI policy minutes

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, June 22 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields were little changed early on Thursday, unfazed by the remarks of U.S. Federal Reserve officials, with traders shifting focus to the minutes of the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) latest policy meeting.

The benchmark 7.26% 2033 bond yield IN072633G=CC was at 7.0626% as of 10:00 a.m. IST, after closing at 7.0676% in the previous session.

"There was nothing new in the comments which could have led to any major moves, and focus would now be back on local factors like minutes as well as demand-supply dynamics," a trader with a private bank said.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell said he would not characterise the Fed's decision last week to hold interest rates steady as a "pause," and that a majority of policymakers see two more quarter-point rate increases as likely by the end of the year.

Powell said inflation pressures continue to run high and the process of bringing it back to 2% "has a long way to go."

The Fed kept had interest rates unchanged but warned of a half-percentage point hike in 2023. Many market participants, however, expect the U.S. central bank to raise rates only once and stop the hiking cycle.

The odds of a rate hike in July stand at around 70%. FEDWATCH

The minutes of RBI's June policy meeting, wherein the central bank kept interest rates unchanged for the second consecutive time, will be released later in the day.

The RBI had said retail inflation needed to move towards its 4% target. Traders are also focusing on the progress of monsoon, which plays a critical part in food inflation.

Traders also await the central government's weekly debt auction due on Friday, wherein New Delhi will aim to raise 310 billion rupees ($3.78 billion).

($1 = 81.9375 Indian rupees)

