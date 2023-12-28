INDIA BONDS-Flat open seen for Indian bond yields as 2023 ends

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields are expected to open largely unchanged on the last trading day of 2023, capping a year of choppy moves, while the market waited for fresh supply of bonds through the government's weekly debt auction.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield IN071833G=CC is expected to move in the 7.18%-7.22% range till the auction on Friday after closing at 7.2111% in the previous session, a trader with a private bank said.

"One thing is for sure - we may not see any major selloff as banks would look to enter as yields are attractive and also for quarter-end valuation purposes. Auction demand also holds the key for moves during the day," the trader said.

New Delhi aims to raise 330 billion rupees ($3.97 billion) through the sale of bonds later in the day. The auction includes 160 billion rupees of the benchmark paper.

The auction will take the benchmark bond's outstanding issuance near the upper cap, which could impact demand as traders may not want to buy a large stock of any security that may soon turn illiquid.

Traders also curiously await borrowing calendar for Indian states for the last quarter of the financial year, which is pegged to be on the heavier side, after states borrowed more than schedule in October-December, which was first such instance in 13 quarters.

Market participants expect state borrowing calendar of around 3.50 trillion rupees, but some traders do not rule out a higher borrowing number.

Sunidhi Securities is pencilling in the headline state debt borrowing calendar at about 3.70-3.80 trillion rupees, and expects the actual borrowing for January-March at about 80%-85% or 3.05-3.20 trillion rupees, Siddharth Kothari an economist said.

Meanwhile, the 10-year U.S. yieldUS10YT=RR stayed below the critical 3.85% level, as investors anticipate a mild economic recession in the U.S. heading into 2024, which could push the Federal Reserve to cut rates from as early as March. FEDWATCH

KEY INDICATORS:

** Brent crude futures LCOc1 1.3% lower at $77.40 per barrel, after easing 1.6% previous session

** The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield US10YT=RR at 3.8331%, two-year yield US2YT=RR at 4.2643% ** India to sell sovereign bonds worth 330 billion rupees

** RBI to set underwriting fees for 330 billion rupees sovereign bond auction

** RBI to conduct 7-day variable rate repo auction for 1.25 trillion rupees

($1 = 83.1380 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia, Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

