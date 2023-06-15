INDIA BONDS-Fed's rate hike talks push Indian bond yields higher

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, June 15 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields rose in early session on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve kept rates unchanged as expected but hinted at more rate hikes in the next six months.

The benchmark 7.26% 2033 bond yield IN072633G=CC was at 7.0247% as of 10:00 IST, after closing at 7.0069% in the previous session.

If the Fed outlook plays out rate cuts in the U.S. would be pushed back, with a knock-on effect on India, a trader with a state-run bank said.

The Fed on Wednesday paused after hiking rates by an aggregate of 500 basis points in 10 consecutive meetings since March 2022.

However, officials signalled in new projections that borrowing costs may still need to rise as the U.S. central bank reacted to a stronger-than-expected economy and a slower decline in inflation.

Policymakers now expect the funds' rate to top 5.6% this year, up from the 5.1% in March projections, while nine of 18 officials see the rate moving up another half of a percentage point beyond the current 5.00-5.25% range.

Meanwhile, three others feel the need for rates to go even higher.

The odds of a rate hike by the Fed in July have risen to nearly 70%, but bets of another rate hike after that stand around 13%. FEDWATCH

"Our key takeaway from the meeting is that at least one more hike is left in this cycle, although if the labour market does not show appreciable signs of weakness, two more hikes, 25 bps each, could come to the fore," DBS Bank said in a note.

Aggressive rate hikes by the Fed could delay the reversal in the monetary policy cycle, prompting a similar action from the Reserve Bank of India that paused for a second consecutive time last week.

Traders will now focus on the debt sale on Friday when government aims to raise 330 billion rupees ($4.02 billion) via an auction which includes 140 billion rupees of benchmark paper.

($1 = 82.1650 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

