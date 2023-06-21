INDIA BONDS-Fed, RBI cues must for Indian bond yields to break flattish trend

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, June 21 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields were largely unchanged in the early session on Wednesday, with traders eyeing hints from the U.S Federal Reserve as well as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for firm direction.

The benchmark 7.26% 2033 bond yield IN072633G=CC was at 7.0601% as of 10:00 a.m. IST, after closing at 7.0583% in the previous session.

"Market is absolutely dead, with hardly any trigger or trading volume to get a decent trade done," a trader with a private bank said. "Only if there is anything concrete from either the Fed commentary or the RBI minutes, we can expect some strong moves."

Fed officials are due to speak later in the day while Chair Jerome Powell's congressional testimony on Wednesday and Thursday will be the highlight, potentially offering more insight into the path of interest rates.

Last week, the Fed kept interest rates unchanged but warned of a half-percentage point hike in 2023. The odds of a rate hike in July stand at around 72%. FEDWATCH

Back home, the minutes of the RBI's June meeting are due on Thursday.

The central bank kept interest rates unchanged for the second consecutive time at this meeting, but said retail inflation needed to move towards its 4% target and that it would do "whatever is necessary to ensure that long-term inflation expectations remain firmly anchored."

The central government's weekly debt auction on Friday will also provide a better idea of investor appetite. New Delhi is set to raise 310 billion rupees ($3.78 billion), including a liquid 14-year bond.

The RBI will auction Treasury bills worth 320 billion rupees later in the day, at a time when banking system liquidity has fallen sharply from its recent highs.

A slight tweak to the time at which banks compute their Cash Reserve Ratio requirement for Indian banks could help reduce volatility in the overnight interbank borrowing rates, senior bank treasurers said.

($1 = 82.0800 Indian rupees)

