INDIA BONDS-Elevated oil, US yields may nudge Indian bonds yields higher

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields are likely to trend marginally higher on Tuesday as oil prices as well as U.S. yields remain elevated and as worries over additional supply from the local central bank continue to hurt market sentiment.

The 10-year benchmark 7.18% 2033 bond yield IN071833G=CC is likely to be in the 7.31%-7.36% range, after ending at 7.3355% in the previous session, a trader with a private bank said.

"Unless oil and Treasury yields come down sharply, the bottom is unlikely to be broken," the trader said.

Oil prices eased marginally amid hopes the U.S. would ease sanctions on Venezuela and step up efforts to prevent the Middle East conflict from escalating. However, Brent crude continues to hover around the $90-per-barrel mark.

Worries that the conflict will affect supply have pushed oil prices higher, which has a direct impact on inflation in net importers such as India.

U.S. yields rose amid continuous supply, while investors try to gauge the Federal Reserve's efforts to curb high inflation with what should be the term premium for interest rates. The 10-year yield US10YT=RR was above the 4.70% mark.

Meanwhile, traders remain cautious ahead of debt sales by the Reserve Bank of India, which had announced plans to sell bonds via open market operations (OMO) to withdraw liquidity.

Market participants expect sales of 500 billion rupees (about $6 billion), likely coming as state-run banks slow down their bond purchases.

With U.S. yields, oil prices and the OMO sales in mind, Kotak Mahindra Bank expects the 10-year yield to trade in the 7.25%-7.50% range in the near term.

KEY INDICATORS:

** Brent crude futures LCOc1 was little changed at $89.60 per barrel after easing 1.4% in the previous session

** 10-year U.S. Treasury yield US10YT=RR at 4.7248%, two-year yield US2YT=RR at 5.1027%

** Indian states aim to raise 158.82 billion rupees via sale of bonds ($1 = 83.1640 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((Dharamraj.dhutia@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.