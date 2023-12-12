INDIA BONDS-Dip in US yields move Indian peer lower, inflation prints awaited

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields ended marginally lower on Tuesday, tracking U.S. Treasury yields, even as traders awaited directional cues from inflation prints in India and the United States as well as a policy decision by the Federal Reserve.

The 10-year Indian benchmark bond yield IN071833G=CC ended at 7.2745%, after ending the previous session at 7.2829%.

"After the Indian central bank's monetary policy decision last week, all eyes are now on the Fed decision, and in this context inflation print would provide a critical cue," said VRC Reddy, treasury head at Karur Vysya Bank.

U.S. yields eased in Asian hours, with the 10-year yield moving back to below 4.20%. In the U.S., headline prices are expected to have risen 0.1% in November on-month, gaining 3.1% annually. USCPNY=ECI

India and U.S. inflation prints are due later in the day, while the Fed's decision is expected on Wednesday.

Markets have priced in no change to ratesfor the Fed's policy meeting. Investors willfocus on the central bank's commentary for the timing of rate cuts, which are widely expected in the first half of 2024.

The odds of such an action in March is around 45%, down from the previous week. FEDWATCH

Meanwhile, India's retail inflation likely picked up in November due to higher food prices after declining for three months, bringing it closer to the upper-end of the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) 2%-6% target range, a Reuters poll found.

The poll predicted inflation rising at an annual rate of 5.70% in November, faster than 4.87% in October.

The RBI, while maintaining the status quo on rates last week, took a hawkish stance on inflation.

Separately, traders are gearing up for a fresh supply of debt on Friday as New Delhi aims to raise 330 billion rupees ($3.96 billion) via the sale of bonds, including 160 billion rupees of the benchmark paper.

($1 = 83.3774 Indian rupees)

