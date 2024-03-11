INDIA BONDS-Declining Treasury yields push India 10-year bond yield to 9-month low

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, March 11 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields declined, with the benchmark bond yield ending at its lowest level in nine months, as the continuous downtrend in U.S. yields aided bullish sentiment, while foreign investors continued purchases.

The benchmark 10-year yield IN071833G=CC ended at 7.0147%, the lowest level since June 14, 2023, following its previous close at 7.0312%.

Bond yields have seen some downward pressure largely as foreign investors are advancing their debt purchases, said Ritesh Bhusari, joint general manager for treasury at South Indian Bank.

"There is reduced supply pressure, which is why there is a rally in duration papers. We think the 7% level is likely to sustain. We also see a possibility of the yield falling to 6.90%-6.95% as most factors are positive."

U.S. bond yields fell further, with the 10-year yield US10YT=RR declining to its lowest level in five weeks on Friday, as non-farm payrolls increased by 275,000 jobs last month, above economists' expectations of 200,000 jobs gains, but the unemployment rate rose to 3.9% after holding at 3.7% for three straight months.

The weakness in data and the latest comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell have strengthened bets that rate easing in the world's largest economy will start before the end of the first half of 2024.

The odds for a rate cut in June now stand at around 75%, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

Foreign investors net bought government bonds worth over 70 billion rupees last week and aggregate purchases have surpassed 800 billion rupees since the index inclusion announcement.

Meanwhile, traders will now focus on inflation data in India as well as the U.S. due on Tuesday. The U.S. inflation print becomes more crucial as it will set the tone for the Fed's March meeting and could further firm up expectations on rate cut timings.

India's retail inflation is forecast to have edged down to a four-month low of 5.02% in February, according to a Reuters poll.

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Sohini Goswami)

((Dharamraj.dhutia@tr.com))

