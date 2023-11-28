INDIA BONDS-Crash in US peers may nudge India bond yields lower

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields are likely to trend lower in early trade on Wednesday, as U.S. yields continued to decline after comments from a Federal Reserve official hinted that rate cuts could now likely be on the horizon.

India's 10-year benchmark bond yield IN071833G=CC is expected to be between 7.24% and 7.29% after ending the previous session at 7.2770%, a trader with a state-run bank said.

"Treasuries have been rallying, as the market now feels that rate cuts may be coming soon, and hence even Indian bonds may witness some buying interest," the trader said.

U.S. yields declined on Tuesday and extended their fall in Asian hours on Wednesday, with the 10-year yield slipping to 4.28%, a level last seen in the middle of September.

Fed Governor Christopher Waller said on Tuesday that inflation rates were moving along the expected lines and that he was confident policy was well-positioned to slow the economy and get inflation back to 2%.

If the decline in inflation continues "for several more months ... three months, four months, five months ... we could start lowering the policy rate just because inflation is lower," he said.

Softening economic data, including a reading on inflation two weeks ago, has fuelled expectations that the Fed will not hike further, with a more than 40% probability of a cut in March and a more than 70% chance of a cut in May. FEDWATCH

Still, the fall in local bond yields may remain capped as traders continue to await a decision regarding the inclusion of Indian bonds in the Bloomberg Global Aggregate index after JPMorgan added the notes to its emerging market index in September.

Traders also await July-September economic growth data, which is due on Thursday. A Reuters poll predicts gross domestic product (GDP) growth to have slowed to 6.8% from 7.8% in the previous quarter.

KEY INDICATORS:

** Brent crude futures LCOc1 0.1% higher at $81.75 per barrel, after rising 2.1% in previous session

** The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield US10YT=RR at 4.28791%, two-year yield US2YT=RR at 4.7012%

** RBI to auction Treasury bills worth 240 billion rupees ($2.88 billion)

($1 = 83.3050 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

((Dharamraj.dhutia@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.