INDIA BONDS-Bonds yields seen tad lower, tracking oil fall; debt auction to cap move

MUMBAI, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields are expected to open marginally lower on Friday, tracking easing oil prices, while debt supply via a weekly auction is expected to cap any major fall.

The benchmark 10-year yield IN072632G=CC is likely to be in a 7.25%-7.30% band until the auction, a trader with a private bank said. The yield ended a tad higher at 7.2802% on Thursday.

The overnight fall in oil prices may put some downward pressure on yields at the open, but, through the rest of the day, the market will mostly take cues from the auction, the dealer said.

New Delhi plans to raise 300 billion Indian rupees ($3.68 billion) through the sale of bonds, including of liquid five-year and 14-year bonds, later in the day.

Crude prices fell by more than 3% on Thursday to settle below $90 per barrel, and hit its lowest level in a month, as concerns over demand rose amid mounting COVID-19 cases in China and fears of more aggressive hikes in U.S. interest rates.

The movement in oil prices has a direct impact on local inflation as India is one of the largest importers of the commodity. India's retail inflation eased to a three-month low of 6.77% in October, raising bets that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) may slow down its pace of rate hikes.

Most market participants now expect the central bank to opt for a lower 35-basis points (bps) hike next month, after three back-to-back 50-bps hikes. The RBI has raised the repo rate by 190 basis points since May, to 5.90%.

Meanwhile, the 10-year U.S. yield US10YT=RR rose on Thursday as investors evaluated how high the Federal Reserve will raise rates as inflation moderates and growth appears to remain strong.

KEY INDICATORS:

** Brent crude futures LCOc1 was 0.8% higher at $90.50 per barrel, after falling 3.3% in the previous session

** 10-year U.S. Treasury yield US10YT=RR was at 3.7788% and the two-year note US2YT=RR at 4.4605%

** India to sell federal government bonds worth 300 billion rupees; RBI to set underwriting fees

** RBI to conduct 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction for 1.50 trillion rupees ($1 = 81.5100 Indian rupees)

