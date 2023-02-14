INDIA BONDS-Bond yields to rise tracking U.S. peers post inflation data

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields are expected to open marginally higher early on Wednesday, tracking a rise in U.S. peers.

The benchmark 10-year yield IN072632G=CC could move in the 7.36%-7.40% range, a trader with a private bank said, after closing at 7.3692% on Tuesday.

"We may see some pick up in yields again, as U.S. inflation has also shown an uptrend, cementing (expectations of) two more rate hikes by the Fed and one by the Reserve Bank of India," the trader said.

U.S. Treasury yields rose on Tuesday after consumer prices showed inflation accelerated in January, data that raised market expectations of a tighter Federal Reserve monetary policy in the coming months.

Headline prices increased 0.5% month-over-month, after gaining 0.1% in December, while core prices rose 0.4%.

The Fed has raised interest rates by 450 basis points (bps) since 2022 and is widely expected to further raise them by 50 bps over the next three months.

Meanwhile, local bond market sentiment remained cautious after retail inflation in January jumped to 6.52%, above the RBI's upper threshold for the first time since October.

The RBI, last week, raised the repo rate for the sixth consecutive time by 25 bps to 6.50% and kept the door open for more tightening after saying that core inflation stayed "sticky".

The one-year overnight indexed swap rate, often seen as the clearest indication of future policy rates, rose to the highest level in three months, signalling that another interest rate hike is likely in April, analysts said.

KEY INDICATORS:

** Brent crude futures LCOc1 down 0.3% at $85.35 per barrel, after rising 1.2% in previous session

** 10-year U.S. Treasury yield US10YT=RR at 3.7492% and two-year note US2YT=RR at 4.6175%

** RBI to auction Treasury Bills worth 290 billion rupees ($3.50 billion)

($1 = 82.9010 Indian rupees)

