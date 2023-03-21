INDIA BONDS-Bond yields tad up ahead of key Fed policy decision

By Bhakti Tambe

MUMBAI, March 21 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields ended a tad higher on Tuesday as the market awaited the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting this week amid global banking turmoil.

The 10-year benchmark 7.26% 2032 bond yield IN072632G=CC ended at 7.3495%, after closing at 7.3361% on Monday. The Indian fixed income market will remain shut on Wednesday for a holiday.

"The Fed is likely to hike rates by 25 basis points, but the crucial aspect will be the future guidance. Nonetheless, we believe that the rate hiking cycle is on its last legs," said Puneet Pal, head of fixed income at PGIM India Mutual Fund.

Fed funds futures currently show a 17.1% probability of the U.S. central bank holding its overnight rate at 4.50%-4.75% and an 82.9% likelihood of a 25 bps increase. FEDWATCH

Indian government bond yields also tracked the rise in their U.S. peers, as the takeover of the troubled Credit Suisse and central banks' steps to shore up liquidity helped allay investor concerns.

The 10-year U.S yields US10YT=RR were trading at 3.5449% while the two-year US2YT=RR were at 4.1160%.

Back home, traders will also focus on the borrowing calendar for April-September, which is likely to be announced next week, followed by the Reserve Bank of India's policy decision on April 6.

The RBI has raised the repo rate by 250 bps in the current financial year to 6.50%, but any dovish commentary from the Fed or a pause in rates could see similar action from the Indian central bank, traders added.

"In a highly uncertain global environment there is a strong case for RBI to pause the rate hiking and wait till June 2023 to decide upon the future course of action," said Shobhit Mehrotra, head of fixed income at HDFC AMC.

The Indian government's borrowing for April-September is likely to be between 55% and 58% of its gross borrowing target of 15.43 trillion rupees for the next fiscal year to front-load expenditure and keep bond supply closer to market expectations.

