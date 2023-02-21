INDIA BONDS-Bond yields tad higher on continuous supply; MPC minutes eyed

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields ended marginally higher on Tuesday as a fresh sale of debt from states added to the overall supply, while traders await the minutes of the central bank's latest monetary policy.

The 10-year benchmark 7.26% 2032 bond yield IN072632G=CC ended at 7.3883%, after closing lower at 7.3726% on Monday.

"Market sentiment has been negative after Friday's devolvement, as traders were not prepared for a such huge quantum, and we also have a continuous supply (of debt)," said Gopal Tripathi, head of treasury and capital markets at Jana Small Finance Bank.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) devolved nearly 70% of the 10-year 7.26% 2033 bond IN072633G=CC on primary dealers, resulting in a selloff in the secondary market.

"After a one-month break, we will again start with a mammoth borrowing programme, and hence bonds should remain under selling pressure," Tripathi added.

Indian states raised 192.37 billion rupees ($2.32 billion) through the sale of bonds earlier in the day, but the quantum was lower than planned as some states did not borrow amid rising yields.

States paid yields ranging between 7.65% and 7.71% for 10-year papers, largely in line with estimates.

India aims to gross borrow 15.43 trillion rupees through the sale of bonds in the next financial year, wherein supply may outstrip demand, leading to a further rise in yields, traders have said.

Traders will now focus on the minutes of the RBI's Monetary Policy Committee meeting, due Wednesday, which will provide more clarity on the views of the members on inflation dynamics and help shape the interest rate trajectory.

The RBI has raised the policy rate for the sixth consecutive time, taking it to 6.50% and kept the door open for more tightening, highlighting core inflation concerns.

Retail inflation in January rose over 6.52%, above the RBI's upper tolerance range for the first time since October, further cementing bets that the central bank could hike the rate to 6.75% in April.

($1 = 82.7850 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia Editing by Sonia Cheema)

((Dharamraj.dhutia@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.