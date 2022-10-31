INDIA BONDS-Bond yields tad higher ahead of central bank meetings

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields were marginally higher in early trades on Monday, with markets awaiting critical cues from global central bank meetings during the week, especially of the United States and India.

The benchmark Indian 10-year government bond yield IN072632G=CC was at 7.4337% as of 0430 GMT, after closing at 7.4161% on Friday. It fell 10 basis points (bps) last week, having risen an aggregate 35 bps in previous six weeks.

"There are no bullish triggers now and, as we move towards the central bank meetings, we could see some nervousness and position cutting," a trader with a state-run bank said.

"7.40% should now act as a bottom."

The Federal Reserve's policy decision is due on Wednesday, with broad expectations of another 75-bps rate hike, while future guidance and commentary will be key. The Fed has raised rates by 300 bps since March, including three back-to-back 75-bps hikes.

Fed funds futures are pricing in an 84% chance of another 75-bps rate hike this week, and a 47% chance of a same-sized increase in December, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool.

Traders will also await the outcome of the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy committee meeting on Thursday.

Reuters reported the meeting was most likely to discuss the central bank's response to the government after failing to meet its inflation target for three quarters in a row.

State Bank of India does not expect any other agenda for this meeting, despite being scheduled a day after the Fed meet.

India's retail inflation stood at 7.41% in September, and higher than the 2%-6% target zone for nine straight months.

Global oil prices eased on concerns that widening coronavirus-related curbs in China will curtail demand, offsetting signs that output at the top U.S. shale field is losing steam.

The benchmark Brent crude contract was 0.5% lower at $95.25 per barrel, after easing 1.2% on Friday.

(Reporting by Dharamraj Lalit Dhutia; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((Dharamrajlalit.dhutia@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.