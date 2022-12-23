INDIA BONDS-Bond yields steady in thin volume before weekly debt auction

By Bhakti Tambe

MUMBAI, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields were largely unchanged in early trades on Friday ahead of the auction of domestic debt securities later in the day, which will act as the next major trigger.

The benchmark 10-year yield IN072632G=CC was at 7.3113% as of 10:35 a.m. IST, after ending at 7.3164% on Thursday. The yield is expected to move in a narrow range as most market participants remain on the sidelines.

There is lacklustre trading activity as major investors such as banks, life insurance companies and mutual funds are largely absent from the secondary market, said a trader with a private bank.

"In the absence of global and domestic cues, government debt auction results will provide further direction to the yields. However, any sharp movement on either side is unlikely," he added.

New Delhi aims to raise 280 billion rupees ($3.38 billion) through the sale of bonds later in the day, which includes 120 billion rupees of the benchmark paper.

If there is some selling pressure after the auction cutoffs, the yields will find support at 7.33% and then at 7.36%, said another trader with a primary dealership.

Bond trading volume has been tepid over the last few sessions as foreign players stay away as the calendar year ends and as local investors assess their portfolios as the quarter draws to a close.

Bond yield rose on Thursday after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) highlighted concerns over inflation in the minutes of the latest monetary policy meeting.

The RBI raised its key policy rate by 35 basis points to 6.25% earlier this month, its fifth straight hike to tame soaring inflation.

Meanwhile, the 10-year U.S. yield stayed closer to the 3.70% handle on growing market expectations that the Federal Reserve will hike rates further in 2023.

Those fears were exacerbated after third-quarter U.S. gross domestic product growth rate was revised higher to a 3.2% annualized rate, from 2.9% reported last month. The economy contracted at a 0.6% rate in the second quarter.

($1 = 82.8200 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Bhakti Tambe; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((bhakti.tambe@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.