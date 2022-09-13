INDIA BONDS-Bond yields seen up, tracking U.S. peers

Contributor
Dharamraj Lalit Dhutia Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Indian government bond yields are seen opening higher on Wednesday, tracking a sharp spike in U.S. Treasury yields that went up following an unexpected acceleration in retail inflation, prompting bets of aggressive rate hikes.

By Dharamraj Lalit Dhutia

MUMBAI, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields are seen opening higher on Wednesday, tracking a sharp spike in U.S. Treasury yields that went up following an unexpected acceleration in retail inflation, prompting bets of aggressive rate hikes.

The benchmark Indian 10-year government bond yield IN065432G=CC is seen in a 7.13%-7.18% band, a trader with a private bank said. The yield fell seven basis points on Tuesday to end at 7.1077%, which was also its lowest since Apr. 27.

"Though there is not a major reaction in the (U.S.) 10-year part of the curve, the sharp yield curve inversion should lead to some selling pressure in local bonds," the trader said.

The yield on two-year U.S. Treasury US2YT=RR notes, which typically reflects interest rate expectations, spiked to 15-year high of 3.80% earlier on Wednesday, widening the yield curve gap with the benchmark 10-year Treasury note US10YT=RR.

The U.S. consumer price index rose 0.1% last month, data showed, as opposed to a Reuters poll that had forecast the monthly CPI dipping 0.1% and year-over-year rising 8.1%.

Fed fund futures priced in around 38% chance that the Fed will raise rates by 100 bps at the end of its two-day meeting Sept. 20-21.

Meanwhile, some analysts expect the Reserve Bank of India to follow up with a third consecutive 50-basis-point rate hike later this month, following a faster-than-expected annual retail inflation that rose to 7% in August.

India's inflation has stayed above the RBI's upper tolerance range for eight straight months. The RBI targets inflation in the 2%-6% band and has hiked repo rate by 140 basis points in May-August.

Still, sentiment remains supported, as foreign investors have stepped up purchases in a clutch of bonds that have no limits on overseas investment, ahead of the anticipated global bond index inclusion, analysts said.

KEY INDICATORS:

** Brent crude futures LCOc1 up 0.3% at $93.45 per barrel

** Ten-year U.S. note yield at 3.4370%, two-year note at 3.7811%

** Reserve Bank of India to auction Treasury Bills worth 210 billion rupees ($2.64 billion)

($1 = 79.5770 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Lalit Dhutia; Editing by Neha Arora)

((Dharamrajlalit.dhutia@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters