INDIA BONDS-Bond yields seen up, tracking U.S. peers

By Dharamraj Lalit Dhutia

MUMBAI, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields are seen opening higher on Wednesday, tracking a sharp spike in U.S. Treasury yields that went up following an unexpected acceleration in retail inflation, prompting bets of aggressive rate hikes.

The benchmark Indian 10-year government bond yield IN065432G=CC is seen in a 7.13%-7.18% band, a trader with a private bank said. The yield fell seven basis points on Tuesday to end at 7.1077%, which was also its lowest since Apr. 27.

"Though there is not a major reaction in the (U.S.) 10-year part of the curve, the sharp yield curve inversion should lead to some selling pressure in local bonds," the trader said.

The yield on two-year U.S. Treasury US2YT=RR notes, which typically reflects interest rate expectations, spiked to 15-year high of 3.80% earlier on Wednesday, widening the yield curve gap with the benchmark 10-year Treasury note US10YT=RR.

The U.S. consumer price index rose 0.1% last month, data showed, as opposed to a Reuters poll that had forecast the monthly CPI dipping 0.1% and year-over-year rising 8.1%.

Fed fund futures priced in around 38% chance that the Fed will raise rates by 100 bps at the end of its two-day meeting Sept. 20-21.

Meanwhile, some analysts expect the Reserve Bank of India to follow up with a third consecutive 50-basis-point rate hike later this month, following a faster-than-expected annual retail inflation that rose to 7% in August.

India's inflation has stayed above the RBI's upper tolerance range for eight straight months. The RBI targets inflation in the 2%-6% band and has hiked repo rate by 140 basis points in May-August.

Still, sentiment remains supported, as foreign investors have stepped up purchases in a clutch of bonds that have no limits on overseas investment, ahead of the anticipated global bond index inclusion, analysts said.

KEY INDICATORS:

** Brent crude futures LCOc1 up 0.3% at $93.45 per barrel

** Ten-year U.S. note yield at 3.4370%, two-year note at 3.7811%

** Reserve Bank of India to auction Treasury Bills worth 210 billion rupees ($2.64 billion)

($1 = 79.5770 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Lalit Dhutia; Editing by Neha Arora)

((Dharamrajlalit.dhutia@tr.com))

