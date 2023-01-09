INDIA BONDS-Bond yields seen tad lower as U.S. peers fall further

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields are expected to open marginally lower on Tuesday, as U.S. yields eased more on expectations that the Federal Reserve may be nearing the end of its rate-hike cycle.

The benchmark 10-year yield IN072632G=CC is likely to move in a 7.31%-7.35% range, a trader with a private bank said. The yield ended at 7.3427% on Monday.

"We may see some more buying today, but the level of 7.30% will continue to remain a crucial bottom and is unlikely to be tested," the trader said.

U.S. Treasury prices gained further, with the 10-year yield testing the 3.50% level, on expectations of a halt to the fast-paced rising interest rates, even as the market faces a hawkish Fed.

The rally in Treasury prices comes after data showed U.S. services activity contracted for the first time in more than 2-1/2 years in December, while wage growth also slowed.

Weaker economic data have raised bets that the Fed may slow down its pace of hikes from last year's frenzied pace when it boosted interest rates by 425 bps.

The next key data point is U.S. and India inflation data for December, which comes out on Thursday.

India's retail inflation held steady in December, staying within the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) comfort zone for a second month as moderation in food price rises was partly offset by elevated core inflation, a Reuters poll of economists found.

The Jan. 4-9 poll of 45 economists put consumer price inflation at 5.90% in December from a year earlier, little changed from an eleven-month low of 5.88% in November. The RBI aims to maintain inflation within the 2%-6% band.

Meanwhile, the benchmark bond yield could rise towards 7.45% in the new fiscal year as mounting supplies give investors a chance to enter the longer-duration segment, Anand Nevatia, a fund manager with Trust Mutual Fund said.

The fund manager expects net borrowing of around 11 trillion rupees ($133.87 billion) for the next financial year, while demand from banks may come down.

KEY INDICATORS:

** Brent crude futures LCOc1 down 0.1% at $79.40 per barrel, after rising 1.4% in the previous session

** 10-year U.S. Treasury yield US10YT=RR was at 3.5266% and the two-year note US2YT=RR at 4.2035% ** Four Indian states to raise 60 billion rupees through the sale of bonds

($1 = 82.1700 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Eileen Soreng)

((Dharamraj.dhutia@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.