INDIA BONDS-Bond yields seen steady on lack of fresh triggers, oil prices eyed

MUMBAI, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Indian government bonds are expected to open steady on Monday as traders will track movement in oil prices and U.S. Treasury yields, without fresh triggers.

The benchmark 10-year yield IN072632G=CC is likely to move in a 7.25%-7.30% band during the day, a trader with a private bank said. The yield ended higher at 7.2768% on Friday.

"There were a lot of global as well as domestic events in the first two weeks of December, and no fresh trigger is lined up, so the market will largely remain rangebound," they said.

As is usually the case towards the end of a calendar year and a quarter, activity and volume will remain low as traders assess their positions, said another trader.

Oil prices fell on Friday but were up again on Monday morning, so traders will closely track the movement before taking any large positions, said a dealer with a state-run bank.

The benchmark crude fell by more than $2 per barrel on Friday on fears of a looming recession, but gained in early trade on Monday as optimism from China's reopening and oil demand recovery outweighed concerns.

The rise in oil prices is a negative for countries like India where crude constitutes a bulk of the import bill.

Meanwhile, U.S. Treasuries were mixed on Friday, with longer-term bond yields rising in line with global bonds, while the short-term paper continued to challenge the Federal Reserve's guidance.

Last week, the Fed projected the interest rate will rise by an additional 75 basis points by the end of 2023, taking the fed funds rate, which now stands in the 4.25%-4.50% range, to around 5.1%.

KEY INDICATORS:

** Brent crude futures LCOc1 up 1.62% to $80.32 per barrel, after falling 2.7% in the previous session

** 10-year U.S. Treasury yield US10YT=RR was at 3.5114% and the two-year note US2YT=RR at 4.1972%

** India to switch bonds worth 100 billion rupees ($1.21 billion)

($1 = 82.7060 Indian rupees)

