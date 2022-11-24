INDIA BONDS- Bond yields seen steady ahead of weekly debt sale

By Bhakti Tambe

MUMBAI, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields are expected to open steady on Friday as traders exercise caution and avoid taking large positions ahead of the weekly debt auction.

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield IN072632G=CC is likely to trade in a 7.25%-7.29% band after having ended one basis point (bps) lower at 7.2548% on Thursday.

U.S. markets were closed on Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday and there hasn't been much overnight movement in oil prices, so the domestic markets will mostly look forward to government bond auctions for further cues, said a trader at a primary dealership.

New Delhi aims to raise 280 billion rupees ($3.43 billion) through the sale of bonds, including the benchmark 10-year paper, later in the day.

Benchmark Brent oil edged lower on Thursday as the level of a proposed G7 cap on the price of Russian oil raised doubts about how much it would limit supply.

Further, a bigger-than-expected build in U.S. gasoline inventories and widening COVID-19 curbs in China also added downward pressure on crude prices.

The bias on yields has largely remained downward due to a broad-based positive sentiment and that will likely remain, said a dealer at a state-run bank.

However, there was some short selling yesterday, they added, so traders will cover those positions today and we will see yields moving in a narrow range during the day.

During the day, the yields will find support at around 7.32%-level and then again at 7.35%, dealers said.

KEY INDICATORS:

** Brent crude futures LCOc1 was 0.2% higher at $85.51 per barrel, after ending flat in the previous session

** 10-year U.S. Treasury yield US10YT=RR was at 3.6687% and the two-year note US2YT=RR at 4.4422%

** India to sell federal government bonds worth 280 billion rupees

** RBI to set underwriting fees for 280 billion rupees weekly bond auction ($1 = 81.6130 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Bhakti Tambe; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((Bhakti.tambe@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.