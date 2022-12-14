INDIA BONDS-Bond yields seen rising as hawkish Fed commentary to weigh

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields were expected to open higher on Thursday, mirroring a similar move in U.S. yields, as the Federal Reserve hiked the interest rate on expected lines, but provided more hawkish-than-expected guidance.

The benchmark 10-year yield IN072632G=CC is likely to move in a 7.24%-7.29% band, a trader with a private bank said. The yield ended lower at 7.2218% on Wednesday and has fallen 8 basis points (bps) so far this week.

"Though there has not been a major negative reaction in U.S. markets, the room for more rally has been capped. Hence we should see marginal selloff today, after the recent rally," the trader said.

The Fed will deliver more hikes next year even as the economy slips towards a possible recession, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said at the press conference, after announcing that the rates were raised to the 4.25%-4.50% range.

Recent signs of slowing inflation have not brought any confidence yet that the fight has been won, Powell added.

The U.S. central bank has now hiked rates by 425 bps in 2022, and is projected to continue pushing the rates above 5% in 2023, a level not seen since a steep economic downturn in 2007.

The commentary surprised the markets expecting a dovish tilt after U.S. consumer prices climbed 7.1%, its smallest advance since December 2021. It rose 7.7% in October after a peak of 9.1% in June, the sharpest increase since November 1981.

Traders will also remain focused on debt supply. New Delhi will aim to raise 300 billion Indian rupees ($3.63 billion) on Friday, which includes the sale of a new 14-year bond.

India's retail inflation rose 5.88% in November, against a 6.77% increase in October, which led to some analysts pencilling in a lower probability of another rate hike from the Reserve Bank of India in February.

KEY INDICATORS:

** Brent crude futures LCOc1 down 0.8%% at $82.10 per barrel, after rising over 3.5% in last three sessions

** 10-year U.S. Treasury yield US10YT=RR was at 3.5102% and the two-year note US2YT=RR at 4.2450%

($1 = 82.5320 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

((Dharamraj.dhutia@tr.com))

