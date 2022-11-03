INDIA BONDS-Bond yields seen rising ahead of debt sale; higher U.S. yields to weigh

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields are expected to trend higher in early trades on Friday, ahead of fresh supply through debt auction, while elevated U.S. yields will continue to weigh on investor appetite.

The benchmark 10-year yield IN072632G=CC is likely to be in a 7.47%-7.53% band, a trader with a private bank said. The yield ended eight basis points higher at 7.4829% on Thursday and also posted its biggest single-session rise since Oct. 6.

"After the Federal Reserve policy meeting, sentiment has turned cautious, and we may see continuation of yesterday's selling pressure at least till the auction bidding today," the trader said.

New Delhi will raise 300 billion Indian rupees ($3.63 billion) through sale of bonds, which includes liquid five-year and 14-year bonds later in the day.

The 10-year U.S. yield was trading above 4.15%, while the two-year yield which is a more direct indicator of interest rate expectations, was above 4.70%, its highest level in over 15 years.

On Wednesday, the Fed raised interest rates by 75 basis points, and said its battle against inflation will require borrowing costs to rise further.

Chair Jerome Powell had said the "ultimate level" of the U.S. central bank's policy rate would likely be higher than previously estimated and there is some ground to cover to reach a "sufficiently restrictive" level that will slow inflation.

The Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee met on Thursday to discuss the bank's report to the government, for having failed to meet its inflation targets for three straight quarters for the first time since it was set up in 2016.

The committee is mandated to keep inflation within 2 percentage points on either side of its 4% target, and a miss for three quarters requires it to provide an explanation to the government, along with the recourse it plans to adopt.

India's retail inflation has remained above 6% since January and accelerated in September to a five-month high of 7.41% year-on-year as food prices surged.

KEY INDICATORS:

** Brent crude futures LCOc1 was 0.4% higher at $95.10 per barrel, after easing 1.6% in previous session

** 10-year U.S. Treasury yield US10YT=RR was at 4.1151% and the two-year note US2YT=RR at 4.6301%

** RBI to set underwriting fees for 300 billion rupees weekly bond auction

** India to sell federal government bonds worth 300 billion rupees ** RBI to conduct 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction for 1.50 trillion rupees

($1 = 82.6770 Indian rupees)

