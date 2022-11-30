INDIA BONDS-Bond yields seen lower, tracking U.S. peers on Fed's Powell comments

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields are expected to open lower on Thursday, tracking a similar move in U.S. peers, after the U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's comments were viewed dovish and local growth data came in largely as expected.

The benchmark 10-year yield IN072632G=CC is likely to be in a 7.25%-7.30% band, a trader with a private bank said. The yield ended at 7.2798% on Wednesday.

With clear indications of a slowdown in the pace of rate hikes from the Fed, bonds should see another round of rally as the Indian central bank is also expected to follow suit, the trader said.

U.S. Treasury prices rose, with the yield on the 10-year note US10YT=RR declining to 3.60%, its lowest in nearly two months after Fed Chair Jerome Powell's comments were seen as more dovish than the market expectations.

Powell said late Wednesday the U.S. central bank could ease the pace of interest rate hikes "as soon as December" but warned that the fight against inflation was far from over.

Fed funds futures have raised the chances of a 50-basis points (bps) hike at the next policy meeting to 91%, from 83% just before Powell's comments. The Fed has raised rates by 375 bps so far in 2022 to the 3.75%-4.00% range. FEDWATCH

Meanwhile, India's economy grew 6.3% in the July-September quarter, less than half the 13.5% growth in the previous three months as distortions caused by COVID-19 lockdowns faded in Asia's third-largest economy.

Economists warned, however, that growth momentum may ease in the current quarter due to higher interest rates and slowing exports.

Gross domestic product growth for the fiscal year ending March is likely to be 6.8%-7%, the government's chief economic advisor, V. Anantha Nageswaran, said after the release.

Market participants now await the central bank's monetary policy decision due next Wednesday, with most expecting a 35 bps rate hike.

KEY INDICATORS:

** Brent crude futures LCOc1 up 1.4% to $86.65 per barrel, after rising 2.9% in the previous session

** 10-year U.S. Treasury yield US10YT=RR was at 3.6293% and the two-year note US2YT=RR at 4.3370%

