INDIA BONDS-Bond yields seen little changed in penultimate session of 2022

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields are expected to be largely unchanged in early trades on Thursday, the penultimate trading session of 2022, as traders await fresh triggers.

The benchmark 10-year yield IN072632G=CC is likely to move in the 7.29%-7.33% band, a trader with a private bank said. The yield ended higher at 7.3136% on Wednesday.

Traders are just waiting for the end of this week, and we may see another lacklustre session, they added.

Bond yields rose marginally on Wednesday, as the 10-year U.S yield had risen above the 3.85% level, after easing to 3.40% earlier in the month.

U.S. Treasury prices have seen a continuous decline as investors brace for more rate hikes in 2023 by the Federal Reserve.

The Fed has raised interest rates by 425 basis points (bps) in 2022 and is expected to hike rates by another 75 bps next year as it continues its battle against inflation.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) may also undertake one more rate hike as core inflation stayed elevated, even as headline retail inflation eased below 6% in November.

"Since core inflation is not expected to come down in the next two readings, there is expectation of one more 25-bps hike in February," said Murthy Nagarajan, head fixed income at Tata Mutual Fund.

The RBI hiked the repo rate by 225 bps in 2022 to 6.25%.

Traders also await debt supply on Friday, in which the government will aim to raise 300 billion rupees ($3.63 billion).

KEY INDICATORS:

** Brent crude futures LCOc1 up 0.1% to $84.45 per barrel, after rising 0.5% in the previous session

** 10-year U.S. Treasury yield US10YT=RR was at 3.8430% and the two-year note US2YT=RR at 4.3429%

($1 = 82.7360 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

