INDIA BONDS-Bond yields seen little changed as traders eye fresh triggers

MUMBAI, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields are expected to open largely unchanged on Thursday as traders await fresh triggers and debt supply a day later.

The benchmark 10-year yield IN072632G=CC could move in the 7.32%-7.37% range, a trader with a private bank said, after closing at 7.3484% on Wednesday.

After Wednesday's recovery, traders will wait for fresh cues, the immediate one being the debt supply, the trader said.

Bond yields dipped on Wednesday as the anticipation of Housing Development Finance Corp executing an interest-rate hedge once it completes its mega bond sale this week, drove longer-duration bond yields lower, traders said.

India's largest mortgage lender aims to raise at least 50 billion rupees ($604.65 million) through the sale of 10-year bonds later in the day, with an option to retain an additional 200 billion rupees.

Market sentiment had turned cautious after a spike in India and U.S. retail inflation rates, cementing bets of more rate hikes.

The 10-year U.S. yield hit 3.80% earlier in the day, for the first time in over six weeks, after data showed retail sales surged in January, further complicating the Federal Reserve's efforts of managing rates.

The Fed has raised interest rates by 450 basis points (bps) since 2022 and is widely expected to further raise them by 50 bps over the next three months.

India's retail inflation in January jumped to 6.52%, above the RBI's upper threshold for the first time since October.

Last week, the RBI raised the repo rate for the sixth consecutive time by 25 bps to 6.50% and kept the door open for more tightening after saying that core inflation stayed "sticky".

"Pending more domestic and global data and policy developments, we choose to retain baseline view of a pause and shift in stance towards neutral in April," ICICI Securities Primary Dealership said. Minutes of the latest RBI meeting are also key, it said.

** Brent crude futures LCOc1 up 0.4% at $85.70 per barrel, after easing 0.4% in previous session

** 10-year U.S. Treasury yield US10YT=RR at 3.7953% and two-year note US2YT=RR at 4.6160%

($1 = 82.6920 Indian rupees)

