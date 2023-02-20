INDIA BONDS-Bond yields seen little changed ahead of state debt sale

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields are likely to open largely unchanged on Tuesday ahead of a fresh supply of debt from states later in the day.

The 10-year benchmark 7.26% 2032 bond yield IN072632G=CC is expected to remain in the 7.35%-7.39% band, a trader with a private bank said, after closing lower at 7.3726% on Monday.

"After some recovery in bond prices on Monday, there is no immediate major directional trigger. Hence, we should see range-bound trading till the state debt cutoffs are announced," the trader said.

Indian states aim to raise 207.37 billion rupees ($2.51 billion) through the sale of bonds maturing in seven years to 29 years.

The quantum is lower than scheduled but stays above 200 billion rupees for the fourth time in the last five weekly auctions.

Traders also await the minutes of the Reserve Bank of India's latest monetary policy decision which would be published on Wednesday.

The RBI has raised the policy rate for the sixth consecutive time to 6.50%, and kept the door open for more tightening, highlighting core inflation concerns.

Retail inflation in January surprised on the upside, with the reading at 6.52% rising above the RBI's upper tolerance range for the first time since October, further cementing bets that the central bank could hike the rate to 6.75% in April.

The benchmark bond yield is unlikely to move sharply from the current levels and may remain in the 7.25%-7.50% zone despite inflation worries, Ashutosh Tikekar, head of global markets at BNP Paribas India, said.

"There is no reason for the RBI to move (interest rates) beyond 6.75% unless inflation goes totally out of control. The market is not positioning for that kind of surprise."

Market participants will also track the movement in the U.S. yields and oil prices for more triggers.

KEY INDICATORS:

** Brent crude futures LCOc1 up 0.6% at $83.60 per barrel, after rising 1.3% in the previous session

** 10-year U.S. Treasury yield US10YT=RR was at 3.8572% and the two-year note US2YT=RR at 4.6683% ** Indian states to raise 207.37 billion rupees via sale of bonds

($1 = 82.7220 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Sohini Goswami)

((Dharamraj.dhutia@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.