INDIA BONDS-Bond yields seen little changed ahead of state debt sale

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields were expected to remain largely unchanged in the early session on Tuesday, as traders awaited state debt supply later in the day, followed by more auctions in the week.

The benchmark 10-year yield IN072632G=CC could move in the 7.33%-7.37% range, a trader with a private bank said.

The yield ended at 7.3515% on Monday.

"The market is cautious and with every debt auction, we should continue to see a marginal uptick in yields in the run-up to the federal budget," the trader added.

Debt supply worth 636.50 billion rupees ($7.81 billion) is scheduled to hit the market over the next three trading sessions, barring the shorter maturity Treasury Bills.

Indian states aim to raise 256.50 billion rupees through the sale of bonds later in the day.

Even though the quantum is lower than scheduled, it is at the highest level in the last three months.

New Delhi plans to raise 80 billion rupees via five-year and 10-year green bonds on Wednesday and another 300 billion rupees via debt sale on Friday. The Indian market will remain closed on Thursday.

Major focus remains on the Feb. 1 Union budget, with the government's fiscal consolidation path and its borrowing calendar for fiscal 2024 set to be the next market-moving trigger.

The government will borrow a record 16 trillion rupees in the fiscal year ended March 2024, according to a Reuters poll of economists, who said infrastructure spending and fiscal discipline ought to be its highest budget priorities.

The borrowing is sharply higher than the current year's planned 14.21 trillion rupees.

The budget will be the last full-fledged one before the national elections in 2024.

Meanwhile, oil prices continue to inch upwards, with the benchmark Brent crude contract now nearing $90 per barrel, on prospects of an improvement in demand from the world's largest importer China.

KEY INDICATORS:

** Brent crude futures LCOc1 up 0.1% at $88.30 per barrel, after rising 0.6% in previous session

** 10-year U.S. Treasury yield US10YT=RR was at 3.5172% and the two-year note US2YT=RR at 4.2316% ** Fifteen Indian states to raise 256.50 billion rupees through sale of bonds

($1 = 81.4830 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Sohini Goswami)

((Dharamraj.dhutia@tr.com))

