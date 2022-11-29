INDIA BONDS-Bond yields seen little changed ahead of growth data

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields are expected to open largely unchanged on Wednesday, as traders await the country's economic growth data to gauge its central bank's stance on interest rate hikes.

The benchmark 10-year yield IN072632G=CC is likely to be in a 7.25%-7.30% band, a trader with a private bank said. The yield ended at 7.2791% on Tuesday.

With no change broadly in global factors, traders will remain focused on local growth data, which may provide some direction for interest rates in the near term, the trader said.

A Reuters poll showed that the Indian economy likely returned to a more normal 6.2% annual growth rate in July-September after double-digit expansion in the previous quarter.

The gross domestic product data will be published after market hours on Wednesday.

In April-June, Asia's third-largest economy showed explosive growth of 13.5% from a year earlier, thanks mainly to the corresponding period in 2021 having been depressed by pandemic-control restrictions.

"If the growth surprises below 6%, bonds may actually rally, as that will make the task of the central bank difficult," another trader said.

The Reserve Bank of India has raised repo rate by 190 basis points in May-September to 5.90%, and the next policy decision is due on Dec. 7.

An easing in retail inflation has increased hopes that the RBI may go slow on its pace of rate hikes.

Traders will also keep an eye on the U.S. non-farm payrolls on Friday, which will provide clarity on the Federal Reserve's rate stance. The Fed has raised rates by 375 basis points (bps) so far in 2022, with 67% probability of a 50 bps move next month.

KEY INDICATORS:

** Brent crude futures LCOc1 jump 1% to $83.85 per barrel, after falling 0.2% in the previous session

** 10-year U.S. Treasury yield US10YT=RR was at 3.7422% and the two-year note US2YT=RR at 4.4732%

** RBI to auction Treasury Bills worth 220 billion rupees ($2.70 billion)

($1 = 81.6160 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Dharamraj.dhutia@tr.com))

