INDIA BONDS-Bond yields seen little changed ahead of debt supply

MUMBAI, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields are likely to be little changed in the early session on Friday, as traders await the last central government debt auction for this financial year later in the day.

The 10-year benchmark 7.26% 2032 bond yield IN072632G=CC is expected to trade in the 7.37%-7.41% band till the auction, a trader with a private bank said, after closing lower at 7.3905% on Thursday.

New Delhi will raise 260 billion rupees ($3.15 billion)through the sale of bonds, and the auction includes liquid seven-year and 14-year bonds.

"After last week's devolvement, there is some bit of caution. The market may not be very aggressive in terms of bidding today," the trader said.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) devolved a bulk of the 10-year bond on primary dealers last week, spooking market sentiment and leading to a sharp rise in yields in the following days.

Meanwhile, market sentiment was supported on Thursday, as the minutes of the RBI's latest monetary policy meeting were less hawkish than feared.

The minutes showed most members felt price pressures in India remained high and it would be hasty to lower the guard on inflation.

The central bank hiked its key repo rate for the sixth consecutive time earlier this month, taking it to 6.50%, and left the door open to more tightening.

ICICI Securities Primary Dealership expects the April meeting to be a 50/50 call in terms of another rate hike and will look for more domestic and US data prints to firm up views.

"We perceive the choice in the next meeting could be a tossup between rate hike plus a shift in stance towards neutral and rate pause plus retaining current policy stance."

KEY INDICATORS:

** Brent crude futures LCOc1 contract was 0.8% higher at $82.85 per barrel, after rising 2% in the previous session

** 10-year U.S. Treasury yield US10YT=RR was at 3.8730% and the two-year note US2YT=RR at 4.6953%

** India to sell sovereign bonds worth 260 billion rupees

** RBI to set underwriting fees for 260 billion rupees of sovereign bond auction

($1 = 82.5900 Indian rupees)

