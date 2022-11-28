INDIA BONDS-Bond yields seen largely unchanged ahead of state debt sale

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields are expected to open largely unchanged on Tuesday, as traders await a fresh supply of debt from states amid no major changes in global fundamentals.

The benchmark 10-year yield IN072632G=CC is likely to be in a 7.25%-7.30% band. The yield ended lower at 7.2736% on Monday.

Bond yields are back to levels where addition large of fresh positions seems difficult, and the focus should be on state debt cutoffs, a trader at a primary dealership said.

Nine states aim to raise 127 billion rupees ($1.56 billion) through five-year to 21-year bond sales, but the quantum is sharply lower than 291.27 billion rupees as per schedule.

Meanwhile, the benchmark crude oil contract stayed below $84 per barrel, weighed down by concerns about slowing fuel demand in top crude importer China due to strict COVID-19 curbs.

Any movement in oil prices has a direct impact on local inflation as India is one of the largest importers of the commodity.

An easing in retail inflation has increased hopes that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) may go slow on its pace of interest rate hikes. The central bank's next decision is due on Dec. 7.

Market participants are also exercising caution ahead of India's July-September growth data due on Wednesday.

The Indian economy likely returned to a more normal 6.2% annual growth rate in July-September after double-digit expansion in the previous quarter, but weaker exports and investment will curb future activity, as per a Reuters poll.

The data would be followed by U.S. non-farm payrolls on Friday, which will provide clarity on the Federal Reserve's rate stance. The Fed has raised rates by 375 basis points (bps) so far in 2022, with 67% probability of a 50 bps move next month.

KEY INDICATORS:

** Brent crude futures LCOc1 were 0.3% higher at $83.50 per barrel, after falling 0.5% in the previous session

** 10-year U.S. Treasury yield US10YT=RR was at 3.6960% and the two-year note US2YT=RR at 4.4587%

** Seven Indian states to raise 127 billion rupees through a sale of bonds

($1 = 81.6400 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; editing by Uttaresh.V)

