INDIA BONDS-Bond yields seen higher tracking U.S. peers, hawkish Fed to hurt

By Dharamraj Lalit Dhutia

MUMBAI, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields are expected to rise in early trading on Thursday, tracking a spike in U.S. yields, after the Federal Reserve hike interest rate by 75 basis points and signalled more increases to battle elevated inflation.

The benchmark Indian 10-year government bond yield IN072632G=CC is seen in a 7.25%-7.30% band, a trader with a private bank said. The yield ended at 7.2326% on Wednesday.

"There should be a gap up opening in terms of yields today but, after the initial selloff, we may see yields stabilising, as the outcome was not completely out of the box," the trader said.

"It is also possible that after the initial few minutes, yields may stabilise and some buying may emerge."

The U.S. Treasuries yield curve inverted further on Wednesday, as Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said central bank officials are "strongly resolved" to bringing down inflation from four-decade highs and "will keep at it until the job is done."

The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield US10YT=RR jumped to 3.64%, its highest level since 2011, on Wednesday, while the two-year yield US2YT=RR hit a fresh 15-year high of 4.13% on Thursday, as new projections from the Fed officials showed its policy rate rising to 4.40% by the end of this year.

The Fed fund futures are pricing in a 66% probability of a fourth straight 75-bps hike in November. The Fed has raised rates by 300-bps in March-September.

DBS expects another 75 bps rate hike in November, followed by a 50-bps rise (December 14), taking the end-2022 Fed Funds rate to 4.5%.

Traders will now shift focus to the Reserve Bank of India's rate decision, due on Sept. 30, with many market participants expecting a 50 bps rate hike to control stubbornly high inflation that has remained above the central bank's upper tolerance band for eight months.

The central bank has raised interest rates by a total of 140 basis points between May and August, with economists now talking about the possibility of terminal repo rate in 6.25%-6.50% band.

KEY INDICATORS:

** Brent crude futures LCOc1 0.5% higher at $90.25 per barrel

** 10-year U.S. Treasury yield at 3.5473%, two-year note at 4.1147%

(Reporting by Dharamraj Lalit Dhutia; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((Dharamrajlalit.dhutia@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.