INDIA BONDS-Bond yields seen higher on RBI's comments about frontloading rate hikes

MUMBAI, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields are expected to open higher on Monday following comments from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) that frontloading of rate hikes can keep inflation expectations anchored.

The benchmark Indian 10-year government bond yield IN065432G=CC is seen in a 7.25%-7.30% band, a trader with a private bank said. The yield ended at 7.2260% on Friday and rose 10 basis points last week, its biggest such move since week ended June 3.

In an article on the state of the economy, included in the central bank's monthly bulletin, the RBI said, "frontloading of monetary policy actions can keep inflation expectations firmly anchored and reduce the medium-term growth sacrifice."

"At this critical juncture, monetary policy has to perform the role of nominal anchor for the economy as it charts a new growth trajectory," the RBI said.

The central bank's next policy decision is due on Sept. 30, with many market participants expecting another 50 bps rate hike.

"Bond sentiment has turned cautious to bearish, and the central bank's commentary further points out to a larger quantum of rate hike," the trader with the private bank said.

India's headline retail inflation has remained above the central bank's upper tolerance level for eight straight months until August.

The central bank raised interest rates by a total of 140 basis points during May-August.

Last week, bond yields had jumped, as traders turned cautious with rate hike fears gripping the market in the absence of any development on the much-anticipated inclusion of local bonds in global indexes.

Meanwhile, all eyes this week would be on the Federal Reserve's policy decision on Sept. 21, with one in five probability of a 100 basis points rate hike.

The two-year U.S. yield US2YT=RR stayed near a 15-year high, sharply higher than the 10-year yield US10YT=RR. The two-year yield typically reflects interest rate expectations.

KEY INDICATORS:

** Brent crude futures LCOc1 1% higher at $92.30 per barrel

** 10-year U.S. Treasury yield at 3.4553%, two-year note at 3.8713% ** India to switch bonds worth 160 billion Indian rupees ($2.01 billion)

($1 = 79.7110 Indian rupees)

