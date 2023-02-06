INDIA BONDS-Bond yields seen higher as U.S peers continue to rise

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields could edge up in early trading on Tuesday, as U.S. yields rose further, while investors await fresh supply of debt from states.

The benchmark 10-year yield IN072632G=CC could move in the 7.30%-7.35% range, a trader with a private bank said, after closing higher at 7.3197% on Monday.

"Looking at the sharp rise in U.S. rates in the last couple of sessions, it seems Indian bond yields will also inch further, especially with monetary policy nervousness setting in," the trader said.

The 10-year U.S. yieldUS10YT=RR hit a four-week high on Monday after blowout employment numbers raised expectations that the Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes will not end with a hard economic landing, and that the U.S. central bank may have more than one more rate increase left.

The two-year yield US2YT=RR jumped 16 basis points on Monday, after rising 21 bps on Friday on rising expectations of more rate hikes. It was last at 4.43%.

Fed funds futures traders now see rates rising above 5% in May. On Thursday, traders had expected the rate to peak at 4.88% in June, and then fall to 4.40% by December.

Indian states aim to raise 202.50 billion rupees ($2.45 billion) through sale of debt later in the session. This would be followed up by sale of 80 billion rupees of green bonds on Thursday and 300 billion rupees of central government bonds on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee will announce its decision on Wednesday, and will likely raise its key interest rate by 25 bps to 6.50%, a Reuters poll of economists showed.

"Global rate hike cycles are close to peaking though the central banks remain cautious. We expect the MPC to hike by a last 25 bps to push the real rate comfortably into positive. This would help the RBI to be on a prolonged pause as it assesses the lagged impact of the past rate hikes," said Suvodeep Rakshit, senior economist at Kotak Institutional Equities.

KEY INDICATORS:

** Brent crude futures LCOc1 up 0.9% at $81.70 per barrel, after rising 1.31% in previous session

** 10-year U.S. Treasury yield US10YT=RR at 3.62120% and two-year note US2YT=RR at 4.4245%

** Twelve Indian states to raise 202.50 billion rupees through sale of bonds

($1 = 82.7220 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

((Dharamraj.dhutia@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.