INDIA BONDS-Bond yields seen flat ahead of Dec inflation readings

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields are expected to trade largely unchanged on Wednesday as domestic investors cautiously awaited inflation readings to gauge further moves from the central bank and the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The benchmark 10-year yield is likely to move in a range of 7.30% to 7.34%, a trader with a private bank said. The yield ended lower at 7.3133% on Tuesday and has fallen six basis points in the previous two sessions.

Bond yields are back to the levels that will again lead to range-bound trading, as any drop below 7.30% is unlikely over the next two days, the trader said.

India and U.S. December retail inflation data are due on Thursday, Jan. 12.

The U.S. reading comes amid expectations that the Federal Reserve may slow down its pace of rate hikes after weak economic data. The 10-year Treasury yield, however, rose on Tuesday after tumbling by more than 20 basis points in the previous two sessions.

The U.S. Fed has raised interest rates by 425 basis points in 2022, and is set to take the same above 5% in 2023.

Meanwhile, India's retail inflation for December is likely to remain steady at 5.90%, after easing to 5.88% in November, a Reuters poll of economists showed. The Reserve Bank of India aims to maintain inflation within the 2%-6% band.

The RBI had raised the repo rate by 225 basis points in 2022 to 6.25% and is set to hike again in February, which most market participants feel would be the last hike of the current cycle and be followed by a prolonged pause.

Sunidhi Securities expects inflation to register a second consecutive print below 6%, while it sees core inflation at 6.04% in December.

Major focus also remains on the federal budget due on Feb. 1, where the government will aim to maintain fiscal deficit at 6% of the gross domestic product, according to a Reuters poll, down from the current year's target of 6.4%.

Goldman Sachs expects the government to announce a net borrowing of around 13 trillion rupees ($159.28 billion) for the next financial year, and target a fiscal deficit of 5.9%.

KEY INDICATORS: ** Brent crude futures down 0.8% at $79.50 per barrel, after rising 0.6% in the previous session. ** 10-year U.S. Treasury yield was at 3.5929% and the two-year note at 4.2326%. ** RBI to auction Treasury Bills worth 300 billion rupees.

($1 = 81.6190 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips) ((Dharamraj.dhutia@tr.com)) Keywords: INDIA MARKETS/BONDS

