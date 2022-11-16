INDIA BONDS-Bond yields seen easing tracking fall in oil, U.S. peers

By Bhakti Tambe and Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields are expected to open lower on Thursday, tracking a decline in U.S. yields as well as oil prices.

The benchmark 10-year yield IN072632G=CC is likely to be in a 7.25%-7.30% band for the session, a trader with a private bank said.

The yield ended a tad higher at 7.2736% on Wednesday, having declined 22 basis points (bps) in the previous seven sessions.

After some consolidation on Wednesday, yields are likely to track and react to moves in U.S. yields and oil prices, and there could be marginal downward bias today, the trader said.

Still, any major moves may not be seen ahead of tomorrow's debt supply, they added.

Longer-tenor U.S. yields fell on Wednesday and an inversion of the curve deepened further after a strong retail sales report boosted expectations that the Federal Reserve may continue hiking rates, which could put economic growth at risk.

The 10-year U.S. yield US10YT=RR eased by over 10 bps to 3.70% on Wednesday.

Comments from various Fed officials also indicated the central bank may hike rates further, with some of them believing that it would be difficult to bring down inflation without a recession.

Oil prices eased as concerns over geopolitical tensions eased and rising numbers of COVID-19 cases in China added to demand worries in the world's largest crude importer.

The movement in oil prices has a direct impact on local inflation as India is a major importer. India's retail inflation eased to a three-month low in October, raising bets that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) may slow down its pace of rate hikes.

Most market participants now expect the central bank to opt for a lower 35-bps rate hike next month, after three back-to-back 50-bps hikes. It has raised the repo rate by 190 basis points since May, to 5.90%.

KEY INDICATORS:

** Brent crude futures LCOc1 were 0.8% lower at $92.10 per barrel, after easing 1.1% in the previous session

** 10-year U.S. Treasury yield US10YT=RR was at 3.7250% and the two-year note US2YT=RR at 4.3803%

