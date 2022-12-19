INDIA BONDS-Bond yields rise tracking global peers as BoJ tweaks yield curve control

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields rose in early session on Tuesday, as sentiment weakened after the Bank of Japan tweaked its yield curve control strategy, while rising U.S. yields weighed on appetite.

The benchmark 10-year yield IN072632G=CC was at 7.3273% as of 10:25 a.m. IST, after ending at 7.2980% on Monday. The yield rose to 7.3397% earlier in the day, its highest level since Nov. 10.

Bank of Japan's move to widen the range for 10-year bond yield was "very surprising" and will have a detrimental impact on demand for local debt, a trader with a private bank said.

With U.S. yields also rising, Indian benchmark bond yield may touch the next key psychological level of 7.38% soon, the trader added.

Earlier in the day, the Bank of Japan said it has widened the band in which it allows the 10-year bond to move up to 0.50% from 0.25% previously, in an unexpected hawkish tweak to policy.

Japan's central bank said the policy board decided unanimously to review the operation of its yield curve control, which pins short-term yields at -0.1% and the long-term yield around zero, amid a decline in market function.

U.S. Treasury prices fell, after this decision, with the 10-year yield US10YT=RR jumping 12 basis points to 3.70% in Asian trading hours.

Meanwhile, yields climbed as investors evaluated how high the Federal Reserve will ultimately hike interest rates and how long it will hold them at higher levels as it battles persistently high inflation.

The Fed has hiked rates by 425 basis points (bps) in 2022 to 4.25%-4.50%, and is expected to take it above 5% in 2023.

The Reserve Bank of India has raised rates by 225 bps in 2022 in its fight against inflation, which eased below its 6% target in November. However, elevated core inflation may force the central bank to opt for another rate hike, economists have said.

Meanwhile, 11 Indian states aim to raise 140.26 billion rupees ($1.70 billion) through a sale of bonds later in the day.

($1 = 82.7250 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Eileen Soreng)

