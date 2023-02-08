INDIA BONDS-Bond yields rise on post-policy blues, traders brace for supply

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields were up for the second consecutive session on Thursday, as the market sentiment turned bearish after the central bank's monetary policy decision, while traders braced for more supply.

The benchmark 10-year yield IN072632G=CC was at 7.3599% at 10:00 a.m. IST after closing higher at 7.3435% on Wednesday.

"We would see negative sentiment played out today and probably tomorrow, as supply will add to traders' woes," a trader with a state-run bank said.

India will raise 80 billion rupees ($967.82 million) through the sale of five-year and 10-year green bonds later in the day.

This would be followed by a debt auction of 300 billion rupees on Friday, including the liquid 14-year bond.

Even as the government auction cycle comes to an end, New Delhi's gross supply for the next financial year stays elevated at 15.43 trillion rupees.

The market has turned cautious after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) raised the repo rate by 25 basis points and maintained a hawkish stance, and surprised the market by leaving the door open to more tightening, saying core inflation remained high.

The RBI's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) raised the repo rate for the sixth consecutive time, on expected lines, but said the policy stance would remain focused on the withdrawal of accommodation, with four of the six MPC members voting in its favour.

Most analysts had expected this hike to be the final one in the RBI's current tightening cycle, with some hoping the stance to change to neutral.

Goldman Sachs expects the central bank to hike one more time in April, while ING amended its forecasts and added a further 25 bps rate hike taking peak policy rates to 6.75% and pushing back the timing of eventual rate cuts until next year.

Still, Citi expects the benchmark bond yield to not rise above the 7.40%-7.45% handle with favourable supply dynamics in the final weeks of the fiscal year.

($1 = 82.6600 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Sohini Goswami)

((Dharamraj.dhutia@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.