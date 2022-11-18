INDIA BONDS-Bond yields rise for third day on fresh supply, ends flat for week

By Bhakti Tambe and Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields rose for a third consecutive session on Friday, as debt auction added to supply and rising U.S. yields weighed on sentiment.

The benchmark Indian 10-year government bond yield IN072632G=CC ended at 7.3077%, after closing at 7.2808% on Thursday. The yield was unchanged this week, after falling 16 basis points (bps) last week.

"U.S. yields saw some reversal which also had an impact on Indian bonds yields. Benchmark was also not able to break the 7.25% mark, which led to profit booking through the week," said Debendra Kumar Dash, senior vice president, treasury, at AU Small Finance Bank.

He expects the benchmark bond yield to move in a narrow range of 7.25%-7.35% for the next few days.

New Delhi today raised 300 billion Indian rupees ($3.67 billion) through the sale of bonds, which were well-bid, according to traders.

The 10-year U.S. yield rose above 3.80%, as investors evaluated how high the Federal Reserve will raise rates as inflation moderates and growth appears to remain strong.

The Federal Reserve's next policy decision is due on Dec. 14, a week after the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) meeting.

The RBI is expected to opt for a lower 35-bps hike next month, after three back-to-back 50-bps hikes. The RBI has raised the repo rate by 190 bps since May to 5.90%.

The benchmark Brent crude contract was set to post its second consecutive weekly fall as concerns over demand rose amid mounting COVID-19 cases in China. It was trading at $90 per barrel, and was down 6.3% this week, after easing 2.6% last week.

The movement in oil prices has a direct impact on local inflation as India is one of the largest importers of the commodity. India's retail inflation eased to a three-month low of 6.77% in October.

($1 = 81.6460 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Bhakti Tambe and Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

((Dharamraj.dhutia@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.