INDIA BONDS-Bond yields rise as RBI hikes rate, keeps stance unchanged

MUMBAI, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields edged higher on Wednesday after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) hiked the repo rate as expected, but maintained its policy stance, which dampened sentiment.

The benchmark 10-year yield IN072632G=CC was at 7.3435% as of 11:30 a.m. IST. It was at 7.3124% before the policy decision, after closing at 7.3102% on Tuesday.

The policy is tilting towards the hawkish side, as we cannot be sure that the 6.50% is the terminal repo rate, a trader with a state-run bank said. "Market will wait for the press conference before taking any major direction."

The RBI hiked its key repo rate by 25 basis points (bps) on Wednesday as expected but surprised markets by leaving the door open to more tightening, saying core inflation remained high.

The central bank said its policy stance remained focused on the withdrawal of accommodation. Most analysts had expected Wednesday's hike to be the final increase in the RBI's current tightening cycle, which has seen it raise rates by 250 bps since May last year. Four of the six members voted in favour of the decision.

"The tone of the policy was hawkish, highlighting resilient growth momentum coupled with concerns over sticky core inflation, global uncertainty and rising commodity prices," said Sakshi Gupta, principal economist at HDFC Bank.

"At this stage, another 25-bps hike cannot be ruled out."

The local monetary policy decision comes after the Federal Reserve raised rates by 25 bps last week and is set to hike them by another 50 bps until June.

Traders also await heavy supply as the central government is set to raise 80 billion Indian rupees ($967.18 million) through green bonds on Thursday and 300 billion rupees through debt sale on Friday.

($1 = 82.7150 Indian rupees)

