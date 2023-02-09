INDIA BONDS-Bond yields rise as debt supply adds to RBI-led bearishness

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields trended higher in early session on Friday, as market participants awaited yet another supply of bonds through the upcoming weekly debt auction.

The benchmark 10-year yield IN072632G=CC was at 7.3594% as of 10:10 a.m. IST, after closing at 7.3432% on Thursday.

New Delhi aims to raise 300 billion rupees ($3.63 billion)through the sale of bonds later in the day. The auction includes 110 billion rupees of the liquid 14-year note.

"It seems we are in a spiral of supply, with heavy issuances crunched up in a smaller span of time. It has now crowded out the market, leading to a rise in yields," a trader with a primary dealership said.

Indian states have raised nearly 720 billion rupees over the last three weeks, while the central government has raised 860 billion rupees through sovereign bond sale and 160 billion rupees through green bond issuance.

Even as the federal government's bond auction-cycle ends in February, the market remains worried about an elevated gross supply of 15.43 trillion rupees during the next financial year, according to several traders.

The supply of debt in the coming fiscal is likely to outstrip demand, pushing up bond yields, and prompting the Reserve Bank of India to likely provide support via bond buys, said Nagaraj Kulkarni, co-head of Asia rates strategy (ex-China), and head of flows strategy global research at Standard Chartered Bank.

Broader sentiment remained bearish after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) raised the repo rate by 25 bps earlier this week and left the door open to more tightening, while highlighting core inflation concerns.

The RBI is likely to raise interest rates once again in April as inflation pressures persist and the U.S. Federal Reserve continues to tighten, analysts said.

India's annual retail inflation is expected to remain within the RBI's targeted range for a third consecutive month, a Reuters poll of economists predicted.

The inflation data is due on Monday and the reading is expected at 5.90%.

($1 = 82.6230 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Sohini Goswami)

