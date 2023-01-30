INDIA BONDS-Bond yields rise as caution prevails ahead of budget, supply weighs

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields ended higher for the third consecutive trading session on Monday, as investors remained cautious ahead of the Union budget announcement, while elevated borrowing by states further hurt sentiment.

The benchmark 10-year yield IN072632G=CC ended at 7.4004%, highest level since Nov. 7, after closing at 7.3874% on Friday, posting its second consecutive weekly rise.

It had risen by nine basis points in the last two weeks.

"There is caution before Wednesday's budget and we may see some more upside pressure on government bond yields," said Ajay Manglunia, managing director and head of investment grade group at JM Financial.

Indian states aim to raise 258.05 billion rupees ($3.16 billion) through the sale of bonds on Tuesday, the second consecutive week when the quantum has risen above the 250 billion rupee mark.

Last week, the government raised 300 billion rupees through a weekly debt sale and another 80 billion rupees through the first-ever sovereign green bond issuance, which was largely subscribed by local banks and a large state-run insurance company.

Bond yields had dipped in opening trades with the federal government likely capping its gross market borrowing below 16 trillion rupees for the next financial year, as reported by Reuters, citing two sources.

"Feedback from market participants is that a borrowing of 15.5-16 trillion rupees can be absorbed well in the next financial year," one of the officials said.

A Reuters poll had pegged the borrowing at a record 16 trillion rupees, while some market participants had feared the borrowing to be around 17 trillion rupees.

The government is likely to announce the auction of a new 10-year paper as part of its weekly debt sale this week, with the existing 10-year bond having reached its unofficial upper limit of issuance, a government official aware of the matter said.

New Delhi aims to raise 280 billion rupees via bond sale on Friday, which includes 120 billion rupees of 10-year bonds.

($1 = 81.5640 Indian rupees)

