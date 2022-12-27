INDIA BONDS-Bond yields may rise marginally tracking U.S. peers

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields could inch higher in early trades on Wednesday tracking a rise in U.S. yields, while trading volume is expected to remain tepid.

The benchmark 10-year yield IN072632G=CC is likely to move in a 7.29%-7.33% band, a trader with a private bank said. The yield ended lower at 7.3077% on Tuesday.

There may be an upward move of a couple of basis points (bps), but as has been the trend, there will be ranged trading and very low volume, the trader said.

U.S. Treasury prices dropped, with the 10-year yield rising to 3.86% earlier in the day as investors tried to assess the path of interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve and China's decision to scale back some COVID-19 restrictions.

After easing below the crucial level of 3.50%, the 10-year yield has gained over 35 bps in the last two weeks as thin volume and uncertainty over when the Fed will stop hiking rates are making investors nervous, traders add.

The Fed has raised interest rates by 425 bps in 2022 and is expected to hike rates by another 75 bps in 2023 as it continues its battle against inflation in the new year.

More rate hikes from the Fed may put similar pressure on the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), which raised the repo rate by 225 bps in 2022 to 6.25%.

Even though headline retail inflation eased below the upper tolerance level of 6% in November, elevated core inflation may lead to another round of hikes in February, traders and economists have said.

KEY INDICATORS:

** Brent crude futures LCOc1 up 0.1% to $84.45 per barrel, after rising 0.5% in the previous session

** 10-year U.S. Treasury yield US10YT=RR was at 3.8430% and the two-year note US2YT=RR at 4.3429%

** RBI to auction Treasury Bills worth 220 billion rupees

($1 = 82.8300 Indian rupees)

