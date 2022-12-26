INDIA BONDS-Bond yields may rise marginally ahead of state debt supply

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields could inch higher early on Tuesday, ahead of debt supply through the sale of state bonds.

The benchmark 10-year yield IN072632G=CC is likely to move in a 7.31%-7.35% band, a trader with a private bank said.

The yield ended at 7.3194% on Monday, its highest since Nov. 21.

The state debt supply is on the heavier side and since it is towards the fag end of the quarter, there may be some uptick in yields, the trader said.

Indian states are aiming to raise 231.47 billion rupees ($2.80 billion) later in the day, by selling bonds maturing between eight years and 19 years, and the quantum is largely as per schedule.

States have been borrowing far lesser through bonds compared to their schedule this financial year, with a difference of nearly two trillion rupees.

Sentiment remains cautious as trading volumes continue to slump in the last week of the calendar year, and may remain tepid even on Tuesday, traders have said.

Meanwhile, the 10-year U.S. yield stayed around 3.75%, while the benchmark Brent crude contract was around $85 per barrel, further adding to the cautiousness.

Bond yields have seen an uptick since the Reserve Bank of India highlighted inflation concerns going into 2023, despite having raised the key interest rate by 225 basis points in 2022 in its battle to keep inflation within its mandate of 2%-6%.

Still, India's bond yield curve looks attractive at the shorter end as the interest rate tightening cycle is expected to peak soon, while heavy debt supply in the new year could weigh on the longer end, said Sudhir Agrawal, executive vice president and fixed income fund manager at UTI Mutual Fund.

"The long end of the curve is going to continue to have this supply issue all around the year going forward, while the short end of the curve is just a seasonal phenomenon."

KEY INDICATORS:

** Brent crude futures LCOc1 up 0.9% to $84.70 per barrel, after rising 3.6% in the previous session

** 10-year U.S. Treasury yield US10YT=RR was at 3.7303% and the two-year note US2YT=RR at 4.3339%

** Thirteen Indian states to raise 231.47 billion rupees through the sale of bonds

($1 = 82.6500 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((Dharamraj.dhutia@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.