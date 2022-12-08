INDIA BONDS-Bond yields may rise ahead of weekly debt supply

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields are expected to open higher on Friday, ahead of a fresh supply of debt through the weekly auction.

The benchmark 10-year yield IN072632G=CC was likely to move in a 7.26%-7.31% band until the auction later in the day, a trader with a private bank said.

The yield ended higher for a fifth straight session to close at 7.2890% on Thursday.

This is the first auction since the central bank's monetary policy decision earlier this week and will provide clarity on investors' appetite at prevailing levels, the trader said.

New Delhi aims to raise 280 billion rupees ($3.40 billion) through the sale of bonds, including 110 billion rupees worth of the benchmark paper.

Bond yields have been rising in the last few days, especially after the Reserve Bank of India's 35-basis points rate hike and hawkish stance at the monetary policy announcement on Wednesday.

Still, Indian state-run banks that sold government bonds in the last few sessions may not immediately turn buyers, as their focus shifts to cutting down investment under the statutory liquidity ratio (SLR) to fund credit growth, analysts said.

"Banks are facing a liquidity crunch, while SLR levels are more than adequate. In such a scenario, there will be moderate buying by state-run banks," said Sushanta Mohanty, general manager–treasury at Bank of Baroda.

Meanwhile, oil prices continued to stay lower on worries over demand. The benchmark Brent crude futures contract was trading near its lowest level in a year.

India is one of the largest importers of crude oil, and price movements have a direct impact on retail inflation.

The country's consumer price inflation likely cooled to a nine-month low of 6.40% in November, mainly due to a moderation in food prices, according to a Reuters poll of economists. The data for November is due on Monday, and the reading was a 6.77% year-on-year rise in October.

KEY INDICATORS:

** Brent crude futures LCOc1 up 0.9% to $76.80 per barrel, after easing over 13% in the last five sessions

** 10-year U.S. Treasury yield US10YT=RR was at 3.4692% and the two-year note US2YT=RR at 4.3035%

** India to sell federal government bonds worth 280 billion rupees

** RBI to set underwriting fees for 280 billion rupees weekly bond auction ($1 = 82.2340 Indian rupees)

